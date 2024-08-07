Woman attacked at Metro station in Pasadena; suspect in custody

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was apprehended Wednesday after he attacked a woman at a Metro station in Pasadena, officials said.

It happened around 5:40 a.m. at the A Line's Allen Station.

Details are limited, but according to a statement from Metro, LASD deputies "swiftly apprehended" the suspect after the incident. The woman was sent to a hospital in stable condition.

"Metro wishes the woman a speedy and full recovery," read the Metro statement.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.