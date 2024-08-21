Woman caught on video 'enticing' 500-pound tiger after illegally climbing into NJ zoo enclosure

Woman caught on video 'enticing' tiger after illegally climbing into zoo enclosure in New Jersey

Woman caught on video 'enticing' tiger after illegally climbing into zoo enclosure in New Jersey

Woman caught on video 'enticing' tiger after illegally climbing into zoo enclosure in New Jersey

Woman caught on video 'enticing' tiger after illegally climbing into zoo enclosure in New Jersey

BRIDGETON, New Jersey -- Police in New Jersey are asking for the public's help identifying a woman after she was caught on video illegally climbing into a tiger enclosure at a zoo.

It happened Sunday at the Cohanzick Zoo in Bridgeton.

Authorities say the female zoogoer went over the wooden fence that holds two 500-pound Bengal tigers. Police say the woman began "enticing the tiger," putting her hand through the wire enclosure.

In the video posted by police, you can see she nearly got bitten by the big cat.

"That back-and-forth behavior that he did is like a pacing thing. You can also see his tail is going and that's an agitated behavior," said animal keeper Avery Menear, describing the behavior of 7-year-old Mahesha.

"As soon as she turned around, on the video you can see his paw go up, and after she reached out towards him, those are all predatory behaviors he was displaying," Menear added.

Frequent visitors of Bridgeton's hidden gem of a zoo became visibly upset upon watching the video.

"I don't know what people think," said Sharon Simpkins, of Salem County, NJ. "They're here for our display and people should not try and do something like that it's crazy."

"It's mind-boggling to me how someone could make such a selfish choice," said Sherri Riddle, of Bridgeton, NJ.

Police say not only was this inappropriate and dangerous, but it's also illegal to climb over the zoo fences.

According to police, the woman does violate a city ordinance -- something that's clearly marked on the signs outside of the enclosure.

However, at this point, police say that would be the extent of punishment she faces.

Anyone with information about the woman seen in the video is asked to call Bridgeton police at 856-451-0033. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at BPD.TIPS.

