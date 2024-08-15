Woman hurls computer monitor at Frontier Airlines staff in Chicago

A woman shocked travelers at Chicago's O'Hare Airport as she went behind a check-in counter and hurled a computer monitor toward Frontier Airlines staff.

A woman shocked travelers at Chicago's O'Hare Airport as she went behind a check-in counter and hurled a computer monitor toward Frontier Airlines staff.

A woman shocked travelers at Chicago's O'Hare Airport as she went behind a check-in counter and hurled a computer monitor toward Frontier Airlines staff.

A woman shocked travelers at Chicago's O'Hare Airport as she went behind a check-in counter and hurled a computer monitor toward Frontier Airlines staff.

CHICAGO -- A woman shocked travelers at Chicago's O'Hare Airport as she went behind a check-in counter and hurled a computer monitor toward Frontier Airlines staff.

The shocking outburst was all caught on video and posted online July 30.

According to reports, the woman missed her flight and then "lost it" after staff didn't allow her to board.

Video shows the woman throw the monitor, which hit a man who appeared to have tried to intervene in the situation. The woman then knocks over another monitor that was on the counter.

Chicago police said the woman fled the scene and was not arrested. Police are still looking for her.