Woman dies after backing into plane propeller while taking photos

The 37-year-old photographer backed into a grounded, but still running, plane.

A 37-year-old Kansas woman was killed after she backed into a plane's spinning propeller while trying to take photos, officials said.

Amanda Gallagher, a photographer, was on the plane to snap photos of skydivers on Saturday afternoon, and she rode the plane back down after the skydivers jumped, according to Air Capital Drop Zone, where the incident took place.

The plane landed at the site in Derby, outside of Wichita, and the next set of jumpers went to board, Air Capital Drop Zone said.

The Cessna 182 was grounded but still running, according to the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office and the Federal Aviation Administration.

"For unknown reasons ... she moved in front of the wing, a violation of basic safety procedures," Air Capital Drop Zone said in a statement. "With her camera up to shoot photos as she did so, she stepped back slightly moving toward and into the spinning propeller."

Gallagher, of Wichita, was taken to a hospital where she died from her injuries, authorities said.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.