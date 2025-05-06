Woman killed when shooter opens fire through back window of vehicle in Orange; passenger unharmed

ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- A shooter opened fire through the back window of a SUV in Orange overnight Monday, killing the woman behind the wheel, authorities said.

The shooting occurred as the victim was driving in the area of Highland Street and Del Mar Avenue, according to the Orange Police Department. Police and firefighter-paramedics responded to the scene shortly after 12:30 a.m.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, a police spokesperson said. Her identity was not immediately released. A female passenger was unharmed.

The unidentified shooter remained at large. A description of the suspect was not available.

The motive for the shooting was unknown and remained under investigation, according to police.