Woman found shot to death in parking lot of Hawthorne shopping center; search for suspect underway

HAWTHORNE, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman was shot and killed early Friday morning in the parking lot of a Hawthorne shopping center, police said.

It happened around 2 a.m. at Inglewood Avenue and W 116th Street. The woman was found just outside a liquor store located in the shopping center.

Details are limited, but police told Eyewitness News they're looking for at least one suspect.

The investigation drew a large police response early Friday morning, which included officers from the Hawthorne, Culver City and Manhattan Beach police departments.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.