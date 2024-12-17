Woman found shot to death in van in Huntington Park, prompting investigation at 2 scenes

HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman was found shot to death inside a van in Huntington Park, prompting an investigation at two separate scenes in the city.

Huntington Park Police Department officers were called at 9:40 p.m. Monday to the 3900 block of East 60th Street, between Carmelita and Corona avenues, where they found the woman fatally shot inside the truck, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity was not immediately released.

The investigation was also being conducted at a nearby liquor store.

LASD detectives were assisting Huntington Park police with the homicide probe, the Sheriff's Department said.

No description of a suspect was available.

Anyone with information about these shootings was asked to call the Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.