Woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Baldwin Hills; police searching for suspect

BALDWIN HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Tuesday morning in Baldwin Hills, and a search for the driver is underway.

It happened just before 2 a.m. near La Cienega and Obama boulevards.

The woman, who has not been identified, was crossing the street when she was struck.

Details on the investigation are limited but police said some evidence was left at the scene, though investigators did not elaborate.

Police said the suspect is believed to be driving a dark-colored Toyota Camry. Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities.