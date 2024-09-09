Woman killed in Pomona hit-and-run, months after she was injured in separate crash

Debra Celia Jaure, 66, was run down Friday night as she was crossing Mission Boulevard at Myrtle Avenue in Pomona.

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- Grieving loved ones are speaking out after a woman who was still recovering from a car crash was hit and killed by a hit-and-run driver in a separate crash in Pomona.

Debra Celia Jaure, 66, was run down Friday night as she was crossing Mission Boulevard at Myrtle Avenue.

Family members gathered at the scene of the crash Sunday night. Her daughter, Katrina Rodriguez, said the family was "absolutely devastated."

Jaure had been using a walker after she was hit by a car while on her bike in Chino back in May.

She was thrown nearly 40 feet in Friday's crash. Witnesses say the driver was racing another vehicle when they struck her and kept on driving.

"My mom did a couple flips in the air... she landed face down," Rodriguez said.

"You had to have known... and to not stop. It's a human being, you know, it's somebody's family member. To not stop, it's disgusting to me," said Deanne Garza, the victim's cousin.

Pomona police say the suspect who hit her later turned themselves in, but it's unclear if street racing was involved. The driver was released as the investigation continues into the fatal crash.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help them as they mourn the mother and grandmother with a heart of gold.

"It's horrendous, it's murder. It's terrible...We're here for justice for my mom," Rodriguez said.