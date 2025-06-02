Woman rescued, man missing after kayaks overturn on Castaic Lake

CASTAIC, Calif. (KABC) -- Rescuers are searching for a missing kayaker in the lower lagoon of Castaic Lake.

They say strong winds overturned two kayaks, sending two people into the water around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.

A woman who was wearing a life jacket was safely pulled from the water, but the man who was with her is still unaccounted for.

A dive team is on the scene assisting with the search.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the search for the missing man is being considered a recovery operation.