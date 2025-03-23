2 dead, 1 injured after wrong-way crash on 60 Freeway in Pomona

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people were killed and another was rushed to the hospital following a wrong-way crash on the 60 Freeway in Pomona overnight.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. Saturday near Reservoir Street. The driver of a white sedan was going eastbound on westbound lanes when it crashed into two other cars, according to the California Highway Patrol.

That sedan ended up on top of the freeway median as a result of the impact, and one of the other cars erupted in flames. Additional details about the collision were not available.

Several lanes of the freeway were shut down for more than six hours overnight, but have since reopened.