Famed Yamashiro restaurant, surrounding Hollywood compound now on sale

The 7.3-acre compound with panoramic views of Los Angeles, dubbed Hollywood Mountain, could now sell for over $100 million.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The famous Yamashiro restaurant and its surrounding property in Hollywood is on the market with a hefty price tag.

The 7.3-acre compound with panoramic views of Los Angeles is one of the most iconic landmarks that's ingrained into Hollywood's rich history.

"It truly is one of the unique assets of the world," said Chris Bonbright, managing director of real estate company Avison Young.

The German-born Bernhimer brothers began construction of the hilltop mansion, dubbed Hollywood Mountain, to display their collection of Asian art in 1911, according to the restaurant's website.

Yamashiro, which translates to mountain palace in Japanese, could sell for over $100 million. The compound includes over 280,000 square feet of additional property that could be developed.

Bonbright says the current compound includes the Yamashisha lounge, Flowering Tree coffee shop, the Hollywood Hills Hotel and the Hollywood residences.

While Yamashiro houses some of the oldest Japanese-designed architectural structures in the state, it's also served as the backdrop to many Hollywood films, including "Nocturnal Animals," "Kill Bill" and "Gone in 60 Seconds."

In 2008, Yamashiro became a Los Angeles historic cultural monument that gave the property preservation protections.

"You can make changes but you have to go through a designer review process, you have to get signed off from the city," said Adrian Scott Fine, president and CEO of the Los Angeles Conservancy.

"If someone were proposing to do something that would be detrimental to Yamashiro or even contemplating demolition, which we would hope that would never been in the cards, it would be a very difficult challenge to get that approved," Fine said.

According to the L.A. Conservancy, the building narrowly missed demolition in the 1940s. However, the real estate company says the restaurant isn't going anywhere, regardless of the sale's outcome.