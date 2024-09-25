'Yo Sabo' game brings families together to test their Spanish-speaking skills

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- There's a popular game testing your Spanish skills. "Yo Sabo" brings friends and families together as they battle over fluency. It will have you asking yourself "cómo se dice?" Spanish for - how do you say?

Jessica Rosales and Carlos Torres of Anaheim created the card game. They're not only business partners - they're married.

Both grew up in Southern California in Latino households but their bilingual journeys were very different. As a boy, Carlos spoke Spanish less than half the time.

"Everybody that lived in my household really wanted me to excel in English," he said.

Jessica was practically the opposite.

"My parents only speak Spanish, my grandma only speaks Spanish so, in the household, you'll hear us only speak in Spanish," she said.

Years later, they both realized how even fluent speakers can get caught up -- and the idea was born.

"It's that deer in the headlight effect where you try to give the answer that first comes to your mind," said Carlos.

Over the past couple of years, its popularity has grown.

"When people get the wrong answers, say it funny, that's where the grandparents are like that's not how you say it. That's where the laughter comes from."

It's also encouraged non-native speakers to get a little practice themselves.

I shared with Jessica and Carlos how my Mexican grandparents passed away before I was born, and so Spanish was never fully integrated as I grew up "porqué mi papá no entendía la importancia" (my father did not understand the importance). Looking back, it's a loss, but with games like "Yo Sabo," it's never too late.

Both Carlos and Jessica love hearing how families are using their game.

"Really using it as a way to connect with their children, a lot of second-generation Latinos have messaged us saying that now they have a game they can play with their kids," Carlos said.

It's something they didn't have growing up. The success -- making their parents proud.

"I can say they're really proud, especially for us to connect back," Jessica said.

You can buy the game at yosabothegame.com and Amazon.