Yorba Linda mom dies days after giving birth to twins; family warns of rare pregnancy risk

A Yorba Linda woman who wanted nothing more than to be a mom spent nine days with her newborn twins when a little-known pregnancy complication claimed her life.

A Yorba Linda woman who wanted nothing more than to be a mom spent nine days with her newborn twins when a little-known pregnancy complication claimed her life.

A Yorba Linda woman who wanted nothing more than to be a mom spent nine days with her newborn twins when a little-known pregnancy complication claimed her life.

A Yorba Linda woman who wanted nothing more than to be a mom spent nine days with her newborn twins when a little-known pregnancy complication claimed her life.

YORBA LINDA, Calif. (KABC) -- Even with modern technology, dying due to childbirth and pregnancy-related complications is not a thing of the past.

While maternal deaths have decreased in the past three years, the U.S. rate is still significantly higher than in many other high-income countries.

A Yorba Linda woman who wanted nothing more than to be a mom was able to spend nine days with her newborn twins when a little-known pregnancy complication claimed her life.

The common symptoms masked an insidious condition that her family wants others to know about.

"I know she would have wanted this. Really, that's how much of a caring person she is," said Francilia Garcia's mother, Lupita Lopez.

A heartbroken mom talking about her daughter who was only able to experience motherhood for such a short time.

"That was a blessing. She was able to see her boys and she was so happy. That's all she wanted. Little did we know that her journey would end up like this," said Lopez.

After years of struggling to become parents, the 37-year-old Yorba Linda resident and her husband Eddie Garcia were expecting twins. But at 34 weeks, troubling signs sent her to the hospital.

"She started showing signs of dizziness. They found protein in her urine, which is a sign of preeclampsia," said Lopez.

Preeclampsia is a serious pregnancy complication, but Garcia was suffering from something much more dangerous.

"I've never heard of it as a parent. I had never heard of HELLP syndrome," she said.

HELLP Syndrome affects less than 1% of pregnancies. H stands for hemolysis, a breakdown of red blood cells, E-L for elevated liver enzymes and L-P for low platelet count.

"It can happen throughout any part of the pregnancy. Most of the time it happens in the second trimester, or like the mid part of the pregnancy," said Dr. Edwin Ramirez, an OB-GYN with Dignity Health St. John's Regional Medical Center.

He said it can lead to organ failure. The cause is unknown and it can happen in any pregnancy. Risk factors include being 35 and older, having high blood pressure, diabetes or obesity. nd women expecting multiples like Garcia.

The only treatment? To deliver as soon as possible.

"Delivery. Even if it's at 24 weeks. The patient can get very sick. That's the reason why those patients need to get delivered as soon as possible," he said.

Doctors performed an emergency C-section. They managed to stabilize Garcia so she could be home with her twins Elijah and Michael. But she got worse and ended up back in the hospital with heart failure.

"We were told that she had little brain activity," said Lopez.

Garcia died on April 18.

"All she wanted was to be a mom," said Garcia's sister, Jessica Bess.

Her sister, mother and aunt all wish they could have done more or said more. Now they want to do this for others. It's what Garcia would have wanted.

"Speak up, get a second consult, third consult, whatever it is, whatever you're feeling," said Christina Gavindo, Garcia's aunt.

"If not treated on time, it is deadly," said Bess.

Garcia said like many women, she didn't want to complain about her symptoms.

Dr. Ramirez said it's really important to keep up with prenatal visits and discuss any concerning signs. Doctors can perform many tests that can catch things early.

Preeclampsia is characterized by high blood pressure and signs of organ damage. Among pregnant women, 5-8% develop preeclampsia. Fifteen percent of those go on to develop HELLP syndrome. This means about 45,000 U.S. women per year will develop this condition.