Young adults learn do's and don'ts of business etiquette, how to interact after graduation

Young adults learn do's and don'ts of business etiquette, how to behave and interact with others once they graduate

Young adults learn do's and don'ts of business etiquette Young adults learn do's and don'ts of business etiquette, how to behave and interact with others once they graduate

Young adults learn do's and don'ts of business etiquette Young adults learn do's and don'ts of business etiquette, how to behave and interact with others once they graduate

Young adults learn do's and don'ts of business etiquette Young adults learn do's and don'ts of business etiquette, how to behave and interact with others once they graduate

IRVINE (KABC) -- Teenagers who became young adults during Covid face particular challenges as they enter the workforce.

"We find that the students coming out of college and going into internships and jobs are a little apprehensive about that face-to-face communication," explains Theresa Thomas, a Business Etiquette consultant and trainer.

For young people who needed phones or zoom for school, where do they learn the etiquette many companies want in their employees?

"At RSM we serve clients globally and when they are out there serving clients we do need them to best represent us... so having that professional etiquette, knowing good techniques and how to speak with folks... to speak with clients in a professional manner is so, so critical and key," says Andrea Jew of RSM Accounting Services.

At Irvine Valley College, business etiquette is an actual class that is available through the school of accounting. Students learn you can be too loud when sitting at your desk... exercises are created to show it's rude to be on your phone during meetings. Even things most people take for granted are re-taught... like a proper handshake.

"In the business arena when want to have a nice firm handshake... that means we meet web to web," explains Thomas to her students.

"What we're trying to do is expose them to that world which youth nowadays often don't have that exposure. And no matter what your background is people are often very casual or don't really quite know how to behave in a more formalized business situation," says Traci Fahimi, the Dean of Business Sciences and Social Behavioral Sciences Irvine Valley College.

IVC student Jesse Martinez says, "Typically nobody's gonna wanna work with you if they don't like you... doesn't matter what you know."

In many cases, companies are sending their employees to classes like those taught at Irvine Valley College. Whether that's to brush up on inter-personal skills lost during covid, or to give young professionals skills they would have learned at some level pre-covid.

Kiana Lavasani has taken the class and sees it's value, "If I can make a professional, or whoever I'm interacting with feel comfortable, welcomed and respected... then I know that I'm building these good connections along the way, and I can use these tools wherever I am." Kai Washida agrees, "The skills that I learned through the training kind of transfer over and I'm able to hold a conversation a lot easier and be a lot more respectful. I think those skills that I learned just go a long way, and not just in the accounting but in other aspects of my life."

Much of what is taught was learned organically in previous eras, but the need for this goes beyond making people comfortable in the workplace says Thomas, "It's very important for the students to know and understand that from the moment they meet with that prospective employer that, judgements are made. And whatever we can do to help them convey the right impression will help them get that job."