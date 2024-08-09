'Fly Camp' gives students chance for high-flying learning adventure with Air Force pilots

CHINO, Calif (KABC) -- One school is really taking flight and giving students an opportunity to learn from some of the best pilots in the U-S. Students are teaming up with the Air Force for a high-flying adventure that could one day turn into a full-time career.

This camp for young aviators is putting high school students in the pilot seat. Aim High Flight Academy is a two-week scholarship program funded by the U.S. Air Force in partnership with Cal Baptist University where students are learning the basics of aviation.

U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt Kristopher Koberg is a graduate of the program he now helps guide.

"The Air Force, general aviation there is a pilot shortage, and we are just trying to help inform, influence and inspire these students to continue on their aviation career," said Koberg.

This summer 12 aspiring pilots from across the country were invited to participate in the academy... including 17-year-old Leigh Anna Speed.

"Now I get to do this. I have a choice. I know what I am doing before my senior year and I get to bring back this information to my clubs, my teachers, the school staff back in San Antonio, Texas," said Speed.

Students chosen for the program receive hands on training in the aviation field from CBU certified flight instructors, both in the classroom and in the air.

"We are working with them in the plane, so getting their flight skills up to speed, and the ground portion, and as well as in the simulator so we are doing a bit of everything," said Mikhalis Hike, CBU Certified Flight Instructor.

By the time these student finish they will have earned 15 flight hours... and perhaps be inspired to pursue a career in aviation. A pilot shortage in the coming years likely guaranteeing they'll a job waiting for them in the wings.