Young boy dies after being found unresponsive at park in Palmdale

PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- A young boy died Wednesday after he was found unresponsive at a park in Palmdale, according to authorities.

Deputies with the Palmdale Sheriff's Station responded to Courson Park on 10th Street around 9 a.m. after receiving a call from a mother who said her son couldn't breathe and that CPR was being performed. The child was rushed to the Antelope Valley Medical Center where he later died.

An official cause of death has not been released, but Eyewitness News learned the station's homicide bureau responded to the scene. The child's age is also unknown.

Due to confidentiality laws, the Department of Children and Family Services cannot say whether the agency has been involved with the child or his family.

"The Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services joins the community in mourning the loss a child from the Antelope Valley," read a statement from DCFS. " State law protects the confidentiality of records for all children and families who may have come to the attention of child protective services, and prohibits confirming or commenting on whether a child or family has been involved with the department. These laws are in place to protect the confidentiality of children, siblings and their families as they seek to resolve sensitive matters.

The department's priority is the safety and well-being of the children and youth in the county who may be victims of abuse or neglect. Our mission to protect children is one we share with law enforcement and the community, and we continue to collectively strive toward a shared vision of all children growing up in safe, stable, loving homes."

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.