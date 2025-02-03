10-year-old 'pushing through' after being hit by flying debris from Philadelphia plane crash | LIVE

PHILADELPHIA -- There's still a lot of uncertainty when it comes to fatalities and injuries following Friday's devastating plane crash in Northeast Philadelphia.

ABC Philadelphia affiliate WPVI spoke with the mother and father of a 10-year-old boy believed to be one of the first patients to arrive at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital on Friday night.

"My baby in there, it's hard seeing him like that. As a mother what am I supposed to do? But he's good. He's pushing through," cried Lashawn Hamiel, Andre Howard's mother.

Ten-year-old Andre Howard was in the car with his father and siblings when tragedy shook the busy area near the Roosevelt Mall.

"Heard what we thought was a car crash, but then you see a fury of fire in the air, then a bunch of debris shooting everywhere," explained father, Andre Howard.

He said he tried using a nearby building to shield them from flying debris.

"My son who's named after me, Andre Howard, tells his little sister, 'Get down.' And he grabs her I hear the glass shatter. I turn around, there's a piece of metal sticking out of my son's head from the plane," Howard said.

An innocent man on the street took the shirt off his back to help apply pressure to Andre's head.

Then a Philadelphia police officer rushed them to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where the boy underwent emergency surgery.

"They told us my son wasn't supposed to make it. They also told us, 'They don't do children trauma.' But they did for us, which was nothing but God," noted Howard.

Authorities said at least seven people are dead, including a mother and daughter who were in the medical transport plane.

Video from inside a diner show people ducking for cover as debris flies from the plane crash in Northeast Philadelphia.

At least 24 others were injured, including Andre.

Doctors initially told him that his son would never walk again, but after being transported to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Andre has made miracle strides overnight.

"To face death yesterday and speaking today, stepping up for his little sister, like I train him and his other little brothers to do off of instinct. He's my hero," said Howard.

His mother says doctors are working to keep him stable and comfortable as they work to figure out the next steps in terms of care.

"He's strong, he's a jokester, but he's strong. He's a superhero," cried Hamiel.