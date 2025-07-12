Young child's body found in Panorama City parking lot, LAPD says

A body was discovered in a Panorama City parking lot, prompting a death investigation, authorities said.

PANORAMA CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The body of a 3- or 4-year-old boy was found Saturday morning in a Panorama City parking lot, prompting a death investigation, authorities said.

Officers responded at 7 a.m. to report of a dead body in the 82000 block of Van Nuys Boulevard, just south of Roscoe Boulevard, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told ABC7.

The officers requested a privacy canopy at the scene and cordoned off the empty parking lot with yellow tape.

No information about the possible cause of death was available.

The LAPD's Juvenile Division-Abused Child Unit was investigating the death of the child, who was not immediately identified.