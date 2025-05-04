Missing 13-year-old girl last seen Wednesday in South L.A., police say

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Detectives are asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

Los Angeles police said Zhinya Rodgers was last seen on Wednesday around 11:30 a.m. when she was leaving her residence in the 400 block of W. 109th Street in South L.A.

Family members haven't heard from Zhinya since and are concerned about her well-being.

Zhinya is described as a Black female with brown hair and brown eyes. She's 5' 6", 140 pounds, and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with gray sweatpants and overalls, according to LAPD.

Anyone with information on Zhinya's whereabouts is urged to contact Southeast Detective III Patsenhann at (213) 709-3784. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).