Potholes disable as many as 30 vehicles on rain-soaked 71 Freeway in Pomona; all NB lanes closed

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- As many as 30 vehicles were disabled with flat tires and other damage after driving over large potholes on the rain-soaked 71 Freeway on Wednesday morning in Pomona, authorities said.

The incident forced the closure of all northbound lanes on the freeway shortly after 5 a.m., according to a California Highway Patrol incident log. No crashes or injuries were reported.

Traffic on the northbound 71 Freeway was backed up for miles as the morning commute got underway. More than two dozen damaged vehicles pulled over to the shoulder of the freeway.

The potholes and damage were first reported just after 4 a.m., according to the CHP.

Northbound traffic was being diverted off the freeway at Rio Rancho Road.

