taco tuesday

Anaheim's Pour Vida restaurant draws inspiration from In-N-Out for a unique burger taco

By Jessica Dominguez
EMBED <>More Videos

Anaheim restaurant makes a burger-inspired taco all in one bite

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Pour Vida Tortillas and Taps in Anaheim has created an In-N-Out burger-inspired taco that's become a local favorite.

"I came out here to check it out and turns out they have a ton of tacos. This is an awesome spot for Taco Tuesday," said Ashley Rodriguez, an Anaheim resident.

They have an array of unique tacos, but their Anaheim Burger Taco is their most popular.

"I wanted to put something unique and different on the menu. And ever since I put this on the menu people just flock to it," said Jimmy Martinez, the chef and owner of Pour Vida Tortillas and Taps. "I wanted the people to try something that they usually just can't get any other taqueria. You can come here for breakfast, lunch and dinner."

From their brussel sprouts taco to their breakfast pancake taco, 'Pour Vida' is a modern, casual restaurant with a diverse clientele who has established a name for itself in the community.

Pour Vida Tortillas and Taps
215 South Anaheim Blvd.
Anaheim, CA 92805
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkanaheimorange countytaco tuesdayfoodtacosrestaurants
TACO TUESDAY
Anaheim restaurant makes a burger-inspired taco all in one bite
OC spot prides itself on three savory tacos: carne, shrimp & suadero
Unique tacos cross ocean, border onto your plate
Cacao Mexicatessen puts a new spin on classic Mexican dishes
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Police hold update on NYC subway shooting that left 29 injured
LAPD on alert after NYC subway shooting
Video shows husky fall from a second-story window into a frantic crowd
Gilbert Gottfried dead at 67 after long illness, family says
Mater Dei facing allegations of assault, hazing in water polo program
3 young girls lose their mother and father to COVID months apart
The new crossover SUVs that have off-road chops
Show More
Woman left in critical condition after Bell Gardens hit-and-run
Pacific Airshow returning to Huntington Beach
OC couple plead not guilty in alleged road rage killing of Aiden Leos
Villanueva accused of covering up violent deputy-inmate fight
Pedestrian, 66, killed in hit-and-run crash on 405 Fwy in Westwood
More TOP STORIES News