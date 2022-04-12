Anaheim's Pour Vida restaurant draws inspiration from In-N-Out for a unique burger taco

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Pour Vida Tortillas and Taps in Anaheim has created an In-N-Out burger-inspired taco that's become a local favorite."I came out here to check it out and turns out they have a ton of tacos. This is an awesome spot for Taco Tuesday," said Ashley Rodriguez, an Anaheim resident.They have an array of unique tacos, but their Anaheim Burger Taco is their most popular."I wanted to put something unique and different on the menu. And ever since I put this on the menu people just flock to it," said Jimmy Martinez, the chef and owner of Pour Vida Tortillas and Taps. "I wanted the people to try something that they usually just can't get any other taqueria. You can come here for breakfast, lunch and dinner."From their brussel sprouts taco to their breakfast pancake taco, 'Pour Vida' is a modern, casual restaurant with a diverse clientele who has established a name for itself in the community.