Santa Monica power outage affects more than 16,000 Southern California Edison customers

The power outage is affecting four areas of Santa Monica. The first power outage was reported at 6 a.m., according to the SCE website. The other three were reported at 6:52 a.m.
SCE is reporting 16,682 customers are without power. There is no estimated time for restoration.
SCE, on its website, reports a field investigator has been alerted to the outage and is analyzing the problem.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
