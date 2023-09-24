Powerball ticket worth $5.4 million sold at liquor store in Burbank

A lottery ticket with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, was sold at a liquor store in Burbank and is worth $5,422,749.

BURBANK, Calif. (CNS) -- A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, in Saturday's drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery was sold at a liquor store in Burbank and is worth $5,422,749.

Tickets with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, sold in other states are worth either $1 million or $2 million, but California law requires major payoffs of lottery games to be paid on a pari-mutuel basis, which can be both less and more than $1 million.

There were three other tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game.

The one sold in Michigan is worth $2 million, because the player utilized the Power Play option, where for an additional $1 per play, a ticket with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, is worth $2 million.

The ones sold in Florida and New York are each worth $1 million.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers, pushing the estimated jackpot for Monday's drawing to $785 million, the fourth-largest in the history of the game which began in 1992 and ninth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

The numbers drawn Saturday were 1, 12, 20, 33, 66 and the Powerball number was 21. The estimated jackpot was $748 million, the seventh-largest in Powerball history and 12th largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

The drawing was the 28th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in 292.2 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.9.

The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.