Powerball ticket sold in Los Angeles matches 5 of 6 numbers; ticket worth more than $790K

The estimated prize for Monday's drawing marks only the second time in the lottery's 30-year history that the jackpot has risen to $1 billion.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Powerball jackpot has increased to an estimated $1.2 billion after no ticket matched all six numbers from Monday's drawing, but one ticket sold in the Los Angeles area matched five of the numbers, according to the California Lottery.

The California Lottery said the ticket was sold at 777 Market, located at 1900 S. La Brea Ave. in Mid-City. The ticket is one of two sold in California that matched five of six numbers.

The other ticket was sold in Visalia. Each ticket is worth $790,446.

The winning numbers drawn Monday night were: 13, 19, 36, 39, 59 and the Power Ball was 13. The Power Play was 3X.

The estimated $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot is the second largest prize in the game's history. Wednesday's jackpot has a cash value of $596.7 million.

No one has matched all six numbers and won the Powerball jackpot since Aug. 3.