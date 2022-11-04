IE woman, coworkers spend $3,300 in Powerball tickets for office pool as jackpot hits $1.3 billion

A Chino Hills woman and 32 of her coworkers all pitched in $100 each to spend a whopping $3,300 in Powerball tickets, hoping to win it big!

What will they do if they hit the $1.3 billion jackpot?

"Stop working. I don't think any one of us are showing up on Monday if we win," she said.

She said she always buys her tickets at the same location, a particular 7-Eleven in Chino Hills, which she believes is lucky. The store proudly hangs a sign that reads, "Luckiest 7-Eleven in the world."

So what will she do with her share of the winnings? She said she wants to renovate some property and also buy more real estate. She plans on investing a good amount of her money with the help of a financial advisor.

The jackpot grew to $1.6 billion on Friday ahead of Saturday night's drawing. The big jackpot prize hasn't been won in more than three months. That string of 39 consecutive drawings without a winner is a reflection of the tough odds of winning a jackpot, at 1 in 292.2 million.

The advertised jackpot is the prize for a winner who chooses an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Almost all winners instead opt for the cash prize, which for Saturday night's drawing would be an estimated $782.4 million.

The winning numbers drawn Wednesday night for a $1.2 billion jackpot were: 2, 11, 22, 35, 60 and the red Powerball 23.

While no one won the top prize, there were a number of smaller winners - including right here in the Southland. A person in Ontario had 5/5 of the numbers but missed just the Powerball number. Same goes for another person up north in Milpitas. The 5/5 tickets each carry a prize of $1.04 million, according to the California Lottery.

The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016, with the top prize shared by three winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

Powerball is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million and tickets are $2 apiece.