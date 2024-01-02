Powerball ticket worth $842 million jackpot sold in Michigan; $1.2 million ticket sold in SoCal

After Monday night's Powerball drawing, lottery officials announced that a ticket worth $842.4 million was sold in Michigan, and another worth $1.2 million was sold in the San Bernardino County community of Baker.

The purchaser of the Michigan ticket has the option of receiving the jackpot in 30 installments or a $425.2 million lump sum payment, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game.

The jackpot was the 10th-largest lottery prize in U.S. history and fifth largest in the history of the Powerball game, which began in 1992.

There have been five Mega Millions drawings with larger jackpots.

The numbers drawn Monday were 12, 21, 42, 44, 49 and Powerball number was 1.

The drawing was the 35th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold. The most recent previous jackpot winner in the Powerball game came in the Oct. 11 drawing, when a ticket with all six numbers was sold at a liquor store in the unincorporated community of Frazier Park in Kern County and was worth $1.765 billion, the second-largest lottery prize in U.S. history

There were six tickets sold for Monday's drawing with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, including one sold at a store in the San Bernardino County community of Baker in the Mojave Desert that is worth $1,230,788.

Powerball tickets with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, sold in other states are worth $1 million or $2 million, but California law requires major payoffs of lottery games to be paid on a pari-mutuel basis, meaning they are determined by sales and the number of winners and could be worth more or less than $1 million.

The tickets with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, sold in Florida and Texas are both worth $2 million because the players utilized the Power Play option, where for an additional $1 per play, a ticket with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, is worth $2 million.

The tickets with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, sold in Connecticut, Florida and Maryland are each worth $1 million.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in 292.2 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.9.

The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.

The jackpot for Wednesday's drawing will be $20 million.