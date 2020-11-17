24-year-old woman, unborn baby shot to death while sitting in parked car in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Authorities are seeking the public's help in identifying the person who shot and killed a 24-year-old woman and her unborn baby while she was sitting in a parked car in the Wilmington neighborhood of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday.Arlene Leonor Rodriguez, who was seven months pregnant, was in the 1100 block of North Neptune Avenue at about 11:25 a.m. Sunday while a man she was with worked on the vehicle's engine, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.A suspect walked up and shot multiple rounds into the vehicle, striking Rodriguez and the man, police said.The suspect fled, and paramedics took Rodriguez and the male victim to a hospital, where Rodriguez was pronounced dead, according to police. Her baby did not survive.A small makeshift memorial featuring candles, a stuffed animal and flowers was set up at the scene of the shooting.The male victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury and his vitals were listed as stable, police said.Police did not have a description of the suspect, and urged anyone with information about the shooting to call Detective Coffee or Detective Tiffin at (310) 726-7887 or (310) 726-7884. Those wishing to report anonymously can call (800) 222-TIPS.