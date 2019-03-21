Pregnant woman stabbed multiple times in Sunland-Tujunga carjacking

SUNLAND-TUJUNGA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A pregnant woman is expected to survive after being stabbed multiple times during a carjacking in the Sunland-Tujunga area Wednesday night.The crime happened just after 6 p.m. in the 10800 block of Eldora Avenue. Police said the victim was driving home when she passed three guys on the street. One of those people approached her car after she pulled into her home, police said. The woman rolled her window down, the man asked to use her phone and a struggle followed before the vicious attack.The suspect stabbed the woman in the upper body several times and then another man joined in to carjack her Kia Stinger.The suspects in the stolen vehicle fled for about a block before hitting at least one parked car on the victim's street. The two suspects then got out of the vehicle, ran off and were possibly picked up by a Volkswagen."I just heard the white car over there going from car to car to car, just hitting them. It was really loud. Then the guy in the white car just took off," one witness said.Investigators are looking at security cameras to get a good description of the suspects, who remain on the run.The victim's wounds are non-life-threatening, according to Los Angeles police. The woman is in stable condition at a nearby hospital.