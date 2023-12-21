California lieutenant governor calls for Donald Trump to be removed from ballot

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- A historic ruling potentially pulling former President Donald Trump's name from the Colorado primary ballot could now have an impact on California elections.

On Wednesday, California's Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis called on the Secretary of State to look into legal options to remove Trump from the State's presidential primary.

She based it on the findings of the Colorado Supreme Court.

Those justices say former President Trump can't be on the ballot in the state because of his actions on January 6, 2021, citing the 14th Amendment's ban on insurrectionists holding public office.

Trump could still end up on the ballot in Colorado.

The ruling will be placed on hold until January 4, pending Trump's appeal to the Supreme Court.