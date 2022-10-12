President Biden to visit Southern California on Wednesday

President Biden will be in Southern California Wednesday after a quick stop in Colorado.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- President Joe Biden will travel to Southern California on Wednesday for a pair of appearances and a Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee fundraiser.

Bident is expected to arrive at Los Angeles International Airport around 4:30 p.m. from Colorado, where he was set to visit Camp Hale, a former World War II-era army training outpost, to name it the newest national monument.

During his roughly two-day visit in Southern California, the president will make an appearance Thursday to discuss "historic investments in our nation's infrastructure," according to the White House.

He will also attend the DCCC fundraiser later Thursday, then travel to Orange County on Friday to discuss inflation and "lowering costs for American families," according to the White House. It's a topic he discussed Tuesday night on CNN.

"I don't think there will be a recession. If there is, it'll be a very slight recession, that is, we'll move down slightly," the president said.

Biden will leave the L.A. area Friday, bound for Portland, Oregon.

City News Service contributed to this report.