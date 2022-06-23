Director Garry Marshall's beloved movie 'Pretty Woman' transformed for musical theater

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- The late Garry Marshall worked on the musical version of "Pretty Woman" on Broadway. But sadly he didn't live to see the debut of the stage version of his 1990 movie. The musical is now at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.For this story, we went to Marshall's office at his theater in Toluca Lake. It is pretty much how he left it when he left us almost six years ago. His memories are everywhere you look. He was looking at turning "Pretty Woman," his much-loved movie with Richard Gere and Julia Roberts, into a Broadway musical. When it happened after his passing, his widow, Barbara, told us there was a special performance in Garry's honor."Julia came with me. And we sat together and--but when the music swells, you can't not feel it. But we all know he's there. The cast talks about him. One night, one of the cast members said to me, 'You know, Garry was backstage tonight.' I said, 'Really? Next time you see him, say hi for me," said Barbara Marshall."Pretty Woman: The Musical" is now touring the country...currently at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, starring Adam Pascal and Olivia Valli."We have people dressing up like Julia Roberts. We're, like, it's crazy! Like, you have, like, the people dressed in, like, the red gown or the brown and white polka dot dress. And people are just moved," said Valli. "You're going to see the moment with the jewelry box. And the audience can't help but kind of chuckle at that because they're, like, 'Oh, yeah, this is still an homage to the movie.""It's important to take those iconic scenes and make sure that they show up on stage because that is what people remember. And they remember them because they worked!" said Pascal. "In the way that Garry constructed a lot of those scenes in the movie just perfectly translate to the stage. And-- there's no reason to change it. It worked great there. Let's just put it here, you know, and let's sing around it with some great songs and--boom!--that should work, right? And it does."What may not work on stage worked for Garry Marshall his entire career. For smaller roles, he often hired "fogs"...better known "Friends of Garry." Barbara was one of them."And if he was having dinner and a waitress would say something nice to him or something and she'd say, 'Can I be in your next movie?' He'd say, 'Give me your name and address' no matter where we were," said Barbara Marshall. "It was amazing. And he would mostly do it!""Pretty Woman" is playing now at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. It runs through July 3rd. Then it moves to Orange County and begins a two-week run at the Segerstrom Center in Costa Mesa.