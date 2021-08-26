Silver Lake man's passion for pretzels turns into small business

LOS ANGELES -- During the pandemic, Jesse Reyes found a way to turn his passion for pretzels into a business. He started Chuy's Pretzels, from his home in the Silver Lake.
"When the pandemic hit, I was ineligible for unemployment," said Reyes.
He was in between jobs and like most people, too scared to leave his home. But he always had a passion for pretzel making.
He saw others selling baked goods on Facebook, Nextdoor and Offer Up. So, he decided to give it a try.
"I took it to Instagram and just kind of played around with hashtags. And from there, it just kind of took off," he said.
Customers order online, and Reyes delivers them the next day.
The pretzels are LA style vegan soft pretzels. You can choose between plain, salt, fun onion, sesame, everything and cheeze and jalapeno.
Chuy's Pretzels
https://www.instagram.com/chuyspretzels/?hl=en
