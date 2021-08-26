localish

Silver Lake man's passion for pretzels turns into small business

EMBED <>More Videos

Man's passion for pretzels turns into small business

LOS ANGELES -- During the pandemic, Jesse Reyes found a way to turn his passion for pretzels into a business. He started Chuy's Pretzels, from his home in the Silver Lake.

"When the pandemic hit, I was ineligible for unemployment," said Reyes.

He was in between jobs and like most people, too scared to leave his home. But he always had a passion for pretzel making.

He saw others selling baked goods on Facebook, Nextdoor and Offer Up. So, he decided to give it a try.

"I took it to Instagram and just kind of played around with hashtags. And from there, it just kind of took off," he said.

Customers order online, and Reyes delivers them the next day.

The pretzels are LA style vegan soft pretzels. You can choose between plain, salt, fun onion, sesame, everything and cheeze and jalapeno.
You can order here..
Chuy's Pretzels

https://www.instagram.com/chuyspretzels/?hl=en
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
silver lakekabcpretzelsmall businessfoodcommunitylocalish
LOCALISH
Man's passion for pretzels turns into small business
Inside the iconic Hollywood Museum
NJ family's house dreams come true thanks to Habitat for Humanity
Digital ax-throwing range on Long Island hits the bull's-eye for fun
TOP STORIES
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
IE football coach accused of planting hidden camera in girl's bathroom
LAUSD confirms district's 1st COVID outbreak at Hollywood school
2 deputies charged in coverup of on-duty assault in East Los Angeles
California failed to properly distribute federal funding for homeless
Suspect in Redondo Beach shooting randomly opened fire, police say
'Dancing' Season 30 makes history by pairing JoJo Siwa with female pro
Show More
Dodgers offer excuse note to fans after 16-inning win over Padres
Larry Elder's ex-fiancée files report with LAPD over 2015 gun incident
Evacs remain in place after brush fire destroys homes in Lytle Creek
Cedars-Sinai offers 'Doses of Hope' for Black and Latino communities
California Supreme Court upholds death penalty rules
More TOP STORIES News