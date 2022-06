Meet Judah-Abijah Dorrington, Atlantic City's first LGBTQ+ liaison

EMBED >More News Videos The LGBTQIA+ community is multicultural, multi-ethnic, multi-faith and multidimensional. Watch "Our America: Who I'm Meant To Be."

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. -- Judah-Abijah Dorrington comes from a family of trailblazers.Judah's father, Art Dorrington, was the first Black professional ice hockey player to sign an NHL contract in the United States. Judah's mom, Dorothie, was a community organizer and the first Black learning disability specialist for the Ventnor Public School System.Now, at age 65, Judah is Atlantic City's first liaison and coordinator of LGBTQ+ programs and services in the newly created Mayor's Office of LGBTQ+ Affairs . Atlantic City had its first LGBTQIA+ flag-raising ceremony last year, and there are plans for a Pride parade this year Judah has been working hard to galvanize the LGBTQIA+ community and wants to see more LGBTQIA+ people in positions of power. There are efforts to mark a historically gay beach and create a gayborhood, businesses have begun flying the Pride flag and a group called Be Visible holds monthly mixers.Judah is quick to note the times are changing and "what people really want is to be able to live anywhere they want."