New LGBTQ+ rideshare company that promises discrimination-free rides launches in SoCal

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KABC) -- A new rideshare company is focusing on the safety and security of the LGBTQ+ community and its drivers are already hitting the streets of Southern California.

LGBTQ+ride vows to provide a safe form of transportation for members of the LGBTQ+ community and its allies along with those with disabilities.

Founders Stephen Ridl and Robert Tanner said the idea came from a personal experience after Ridl attended a drag show in Palm Springs.

"Robert stepped outside and saw an Uber or a rideshare driver pull away from one of our friends, and we said, 'What happened?' They said, 'They just saw me and pulled away from me and now I don't have a ride,'" said Ridl.

Weeks after that, Tanner brought the idea to Ridl about creating their own rideshare company. LGBTQ+ride launched in June in Southern California and is hoping to bring more jobs to the LGBTQ+ community.

"It's not salary-based, it's based on, you know, your miles of what you drive but we are giving them a much higher percentage rate so that they actually have a career-style income doing this job," said Tanner.

Feedback has been on the positive side. The founders said within days, they had more than 500 users and more than 170 drivers in the Palm Springs area alone.

"The comments on our TikTok and Instagram have been, 'When are you coming to Atlanta? When are you coming to Colorado? When are you coming to Las Vegas?' They want us all over," said Ridl.

You can download the LGBTQ+ ride app to get started or visit the LGBTQ+ride website.