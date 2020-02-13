Here are the candidates running for LA's Council District 14

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- For nearly 15 years, Jose Huizar has represented District 14 in the Los Angeles City Council -- a district that stretches from Eagle Rock to Downtown L.A. and Boyle Heights.But with term limits forcing him out, five candidates are now running to replace him.The most well known is former State Senator Kevin De Leon.Also entering the race is Monica Garcia, a Los Angeles Unified School District Board Member.The other three candidates are Cindy Otteson, former Vice President of the Eagle Rock Neighborhood Council; Raquel Zamora, a teacher; and John Jimenez, who has run for this seat before.All three of them said they're running a grassroots campaign.