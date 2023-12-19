WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Dress worn by Princess Diana in 1985 breaks record at auction

ByJack Guy, CNNWire
Tuesday, December 19, 2023 2:22PM
Tim Graham/Getty Images
CNNWire-CNNWire

NEW YORK -- A dress first worn by Princess Diana in 1985 has sold for a record $1.148 million at auction, 11 times its estimate.

The blue and black dress, designed by Moroccan-British fashion designer Jacques Azagury, is now the most expensive dress worn by the princess to be sold at auction, smashing the previous record of $604,800, Los Angeles auction house Julien's Auctions said in a statement.

Diana wore the dress, which features a black velvet bodice embroidered with stars, in the Italian city of Florence in April 1985, and in Vancouver, Canada in May 1986.

The dress was sold along with a matching illustration as part of Julien's "Hollywood Legends" auction, which ended Sunday.

The sale also featured a blush-pink chiffon blouse worn by Diana in her engagement portrait in 1981. It sold for $381,000, almost four times its estimate.

Earlier this year, a quirky wool sweater adorned with sheep set a record both for the most expensive sweater ever sold at auction and the highest price paid for a garment worn by Diana, fetching $1.143 million at an auction in New York. Diana wore the sweater in 1981, while she was engaged to King Charles III, then the heir to the British throne.

Report a correction or typo
Watch Live
ON NOW