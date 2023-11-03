Director Sofia Coppola's film 'Priscilla' shows another side of Elvis' story

Last year, "Elvis" made a splash at the box office and got eight Oscar nominations along the way. This year, it's all about "Priscilla." The film is based on "Elvis and Me," Priscilla Presley's 1986 book. Director Sofia Coppola wrote the screenplay that takes us into Priscilla's world.

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- Last year, "Elvis" made a splash at the box office and got eight Oscar nominations along the way. This year, it's all about "Priscilla." The film is based on "Elvis and Me," Priscilla Presley's 1986 book with Sandra Harmon. Director Sofia Coppola wrote the screenplay from that source material. She wanted to take us into Priscilla's world.

And that included the good... and the bad.

"The roller coaster of her life with him. You know, I just wanted to really show the highs and lows and what it was like to be with this, you know, creative genius that was tortured and how--what her experience was like growing up in that world," said Coppola.

Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi co-star in the film.

"I hope people get lost in the character of it. And I hope that they, you know, obviously the thing I want the most is to feel like we've done Priscilla's story justice," said Spaeny. "I just found this story fascinating, her journey and, you know, her finding herself along the way."

"My hope was just to capture the man as Priscilla told him through her lens and to be honest to her story, and her telling of the story," said Elordi.

"Priscilla" is in theaters now.