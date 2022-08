Get paid to vacation with this new job listing

You can be on vacation and get paid, too! There's a new job listing that is grabbing national attention.

A professional vacationer is a real job, and it's up for grabs.

Hotels.com is looking for someone to fill the position of its Retro Beach Motelier.

The lucky hire will visit retro beach motels across the country including The Pearl Hotel in San Diego and Vagabond Hotel in Miami, Florida.

There's a $10,000 stipend to cover travel expenses and $5,000 salary to spend on classic beachside snacks.

Applications are being accepted online, and the deadline is Friday.