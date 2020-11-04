Prop 15 too close to call: Here's where vote on property taxes stands now in California

Proposition 15, a ballot measure that seeks to increase commercial property taxes to fund education in California, is in a tight race that's too close to call Wednesday morning.With 72% of precincts reporting at 8 a.m., Prop 15 was losing with about 48% of the vote.Prop 15 would amend the California constitution to allow commercial and industrial properties to be taxed at their market value rather than their purchase price.What does this mean in practice? The proposition revises part of 1978's Prop 13, which requires all California properties (residential and commercial) to be taxed at their purchase price with an annual increase of 2% or inflation, whichever is lower. That means companies like Chevron and Disneyland are sitting on very valuable land, since their market value has gone up significantly since the year they purchased those parcels, but their tax rate hasn't gone up at the same rate.Prop 15 seeks to change that, and allows those commercial properties to be taxed at market value.It's important to note: This proposition doesn't affect residential properties, like homes and apartments. Those still fall under the old Prop 13 rules.There are also exceptions in this measure for properties zoned as commercial agriculture and smaller companies valued under $3 million.The state is expected to raise an estimated $8 billion to $12.5 billion a year in new tax revenue. Of that new funding, 60% would go to local governments and 40% to school districts and community colleges.The new rules would be phased in over the next three years.