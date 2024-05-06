At least 43 protesters detained inside parking structure on UCLA campus, police say

Protesters are reportedly being detained by police inside a UCLA campus parking structure on Monday.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Over 40 protesters were reportedly detained by police inside a UCLA campus parking structure Monday.

Video from the scene shows dozens of people being held with zip ties.

"The detention at this moment in time is 148 subsection A of the penal code, which is delaying an official police investigation. Now, whether or not that continues, we don't know yet, we have to wait and see," said a UCLA campus police officer at the scene. "When we come here and they're here during hours of curfew...we asked them for ID, they refused, that's delaying."

"They might end up being charged with conspiracy to commit crime, which would be a felony," the officer said.

One person who identified themselves as being school faculty said the school imposes no curfew.

At least 43 people were detained, according to police.

There are also reports of a sit-in at Moore Hall on campus. UCLA sent out a message to students saying classes and work in Moore Hall will be remote Monday and that "law enforcement is stationed around campus to help promote safety."

This comes as UCLA resumes regular campus operations on Monday after a chaotic week of protests and more than 200 arrests on Thursday.

The school is also creating a new Office of Campus Safety in response to the demonstrations last week.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.