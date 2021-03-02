Health & Fitness

COVID-19 patient who was serenaded by mariachi dies in hospital

By ABC7.com staff
FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) -- There's a heartbreaking update to a story Eyewitness News reported on two weeks ago.

A critically-ill COVID-19 patient who was serenaded by a mariachi band on Valentine's Day has passed away.

Patty Trejo had arranged for the trio to play for her husband, Joseph, as he fought for his life at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.

The mariachis played outside while the couple watched on an iPad.

Patty said Joseph fought a tough battle, but Monday morning doctors noticed his other lung was collapsing - and he died.

