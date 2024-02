Espresso martini flights, Cap'n Crunch french toast make this Jersey restaurant the G.O.A.T.

The Jersey G.O.A.T. Grill and Public House, located in Sicklerville, serves food and drinks showcasing a mix of comfort and creativity.

SICKLERVILLE, New Jersey -- Discover unique eats and crafty cocktails at The Jersey G.O.A.T.

The Jersey G.O.A.T. Grill and Public House prides itself on using fresh ingredients, locally sourced produce, and collaborating with nearby businesses to create an authentic, farm-to-table experience.

Owner Alisha Miller, with over 20 years of experience in the industry, embodies the heart of the establishment.

Learn more about the great eats as Localish visits the restaurant.