Puente Hills Mall, featured in 'Back to the Future,' resembles a ghost town as more stores close

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. (KABC) -- While many malls are packed this holiday season, one Southern California mall is looking like a ghost town.

At the Puente Hills Mall in the City of Industry, foot traffic is down as several big chains and mom-and-pop stores have recently closed.

The iconic mall is known as the Twin Pines Mall from 1985's "Back to the Future."

Locals say they remember how busy this place used to be, but now customers are greeted with signs saying stores are closed.

"It's sad seeing a lot of stores closing," shopper Isaias Zambrano said. "We probably went to like three stores and we're heading out already."

