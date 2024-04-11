2024 Puppy Palooza: Berlin finally gets adopted after searching for forever home

Nearly 3 months after ABC7's adoption event, the 4-year-old bull terrier is now going to spend the rest of his life with his new family.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The last dog from ABC7's annual Puppy Palooza adoption event has finally found its forever home, nearly three weeks after being showcased!

Berlin, a 4-year-old bull terrier, was adopted by a pair of brothers that have had bull terriers all their lives. When they saw him on the newscast, they couldn't believe he was still available.

Berlin is now going to spend the rest of his life with his family in Laguna Beach.

The adoption was made possible by partnering with The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles (spcaLA), Howard's Appliances and The Lab Athletic Club. Donate at spcaLA/donate.