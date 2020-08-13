Authorities seeking public's help finding 4-month-old puppy stolen from robbery victim in LA

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Authorities are seeking the public's help in locating a puppy that was taken from from a victim during a robbery in Los Angeles.On July 29, the victim was walking the four-month-old brown chihuahua on the 5000 block of Maplewood Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. As the victim was looking down at their cell phone, police say a suspect pushed the victim to the floor from behind.The suspect then took the puppy and fled in a white Chevy Volt last seen going northbound on Van Ness Avenue, police said.The puppy, named Bean, weighs approximately six pounds and has a white chest marking.The suspect is described as a man in his late 20s, five feet nine inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds.Anyone with information is asking to contact detectives at LAPD's Olympic Division by calling (213) 382-9463.