If you look closely, you can see the glass shattered. Owner says the man police were chasing tried to run through the glass but did not make it all the way through. She’s worried about her employees who are all shaken up. @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/r4OGFA3qM4 — Greg Lee (@abc7greg) August 16, 2018

A man is in critical condition after attempting to evade police by running through a plate glass window of a shopping center store Thursday near the border between Orange and Santa Ana, police said.Orange police were chasing the suspect into the city of Santa Ana after spotting him in a spa located in a shopping center near 2700 N. Grand Avenue.The suspect then ran through a plate glass window of a pizza store, shattering the store window. He was transferred to the hospital in critical condition.Details regarding what led up to the chase were not immediately available.Grand Avenue was closed from Fairhaven to the 22 Freeway as police continue to investigate. The eastbound 22 Freeway off-ramp at Grand Avenue was also closed.