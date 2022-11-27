'I'm not a hero': People line up to visit man's brewery after he helped take down Club Q shooter

'This brave man in here, he deserves all the respect he can get,' one visitor said.

People waited in line to show support for Atrevida Beer Colorado owner Richard Fierro, the hero who helped take down the Q Club shooting suspect.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- People waited in line to show their support for the person who helped take down the accused shooter at LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado.

Richard Fierro owns a brewery in Colorado Springs that reopened on Saturday for the first time since the shooting.

"I'm not a hero," Fierro said. "You know, everybody else in that room was a hero with us."

Some people drove for hours to support Fierro and his business.

"He saved a lot of people's lives," one person said. "He could have been killed. This brave man in here, he deserves all the respect he can get."

The accused shooter is being held without bond. He has a court hearing scheduled next week.