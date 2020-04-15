Coronavirus inspires Burbank actors to use their time at home to make original music video, "Quarantine"

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- A Burbank couple is using this time being IN... to get some creativity OUT. Tom and Holly Martin are both working actors who aren't working right now because of the COVID-19 pandemic. So they decided to write a song and make a video for their friends and family... just as a reason to smile. It's called "Quarantine.""We're all living in an altered, strange reality right now and I just thought it was important to bring a little levity to, you know, this dire situation that we're all in," said Tom Martin."When we decided to sing a song about quarantine, we wanted to make sure it was from a positive point of view," said Holly Martin. "We know that there are a lot of people out there struggling right now and we just thought it was important to make it fun."The Martins spent one week creating this whole project. Now, "Quarantine" has made its way to YouTube and to new audiences.