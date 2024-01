San Bernardino honors Jayden Daniels, college QB among expected top picks in NFL draft

Heisman winner Jayden Daniels returned to his hometown San Bernardino for a big celebration this weekend as he awaits the 2024 NFL draft.

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- Former Cajon High School quarterback Jayden Daniels returned to San Bernardino with a huge celebration over the weekend.

The city threw a parade for the LSU star player.

Daniels won the 2023 Heisman Trophy, college football's most prestigious award.

He also received the key to the city and his former high school renamed the football stadium after him.

He's expected to be one of the top picks in this year's NFL draft.